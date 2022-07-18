Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien (left) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese and Lao armies will always stand side by side to overcome challenges and firmly protect revolutionary achievements, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien affirmed on July 18.



At a meeting in Vientiane with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath, Chien briefed his host on the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s plan to organise activities in the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, mainly focusing on high-ranking delegation exchange, training, drills, border exchange and exhibitions.



In reply, Chansamone Chanyalath spoke highly of cooperation between the two ministries over the past time, notably in all-level delegation exchange, collaboration in the Party and political work, training and border management and protection.



He expressed his hope that Vietnamese and Lao competent agencies will better coordinate to implement cooperation contents this year, and discuss cooperation orientations, helping to deepen the bilateral defence ties./.