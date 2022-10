Through the participation in the 2023 VNR, Vietnam hopes to share its achievements in carrying out SDGs, especially after five years it conducted the first VNR, as well as difficulties, challenges and experience during the implementation process, and put forward major orientations for the next years, Ngoc added.At the event, Dennis Quennet, a representative from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), and Pauline Fatima Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, affirmed that they will accompany and support the country in building the new VNR.Participants also discussed the role and coordination mechanism of stakeholders in the development of the VNR; international experience and practice of Germany and the proposed timeframe for building Vietnam's 2023 VNR. Vietnam presented its first VNR at the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York in 2018, and plans to deliver the second next year./.