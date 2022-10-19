Vietnam launches building of voluntary national review on SDGs
The Ministry of Planning and Investment held a workshop on October 19 to start the building of a voluntary national review (VNR) 2023 on implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs).
Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said that SDGs have been included in national strategies and policies, with the spirit of “No one is left behind” prioritised.
Through the participation in the 2023 VNR, Vietnam hopes to share its achievements in carrying out SDGs, especially after five years it conducted the first VNR, as well as difficulties, challenges and experience during the implementation process, and put forward major orientations for the next years, Ngoc added.
Participants also discussed the role and coordination mechanism of stakeholders in the development of the VNR; international experience and practice of Germany and the proposed timeframe for building Vietnam's 2023 VNR.
Vietnam presented its first VNR at the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York in 2018, and plans to deliver the second next year./.
