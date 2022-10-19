Society President commends veteran for blood donation mobilisation President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Le Dinh Duat in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan Trung district, praising his effort over the past 23 years in mobilising blood donation.

Society HCM City leader extends congratulations to new President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 19 extended congratulations to Joseph Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the city’s Archdiocese, who has been elected as the new President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam in the 2022-2025 tenure.

Society Ben Tre expands organic coconut farming The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre plans to have 30% of coconut grown to organic standards by 2030.