Vietnam leaving no one behind

Despite facing numerous difficulties, the Party, State, and Government of Vietnam have exerted every effort to fulfil the commitment of “No one is left behind” and build a peaceful, prosperous, and happy country.
  • The main job of Vu Hoang Mai Chau, who leads the Vietnam Network of Transgender People, is teaching companies specialising in providing child models. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Vu Hoang Mai Chau is always enthusiastic about activities and projects to support her community. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A community activity of the Vietnam Network of Transgender People, BridgeFest 2022, the 6th annual music and community festival. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Vietnam organises COVID-19 tests for foreigners in Da Nang. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The Vietnamese delegation attending a meeting to vote and announce the results of membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The inter-disciplinary working group in charge of Vietnam’s assumption of UN Human Rights Council membership. (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam deploys officers and soldiers on a UN peacekeeping mission to South Sudan and the Central African Republic. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A pronunciation class for children with disabilities at Thanh Tam disabled school in An Thoi Dong commune, Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Children at the Go Vap SOS Village in Ho Chi Minh City learning how to play football. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

