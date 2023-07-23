Vietnam leaving no one behind
The main job of Vu Hoang Mai Chau, who leads the Vietnam Network of Transgender People, is teaching companies specialising in providing child models. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Vu Hoang Mai Chau is always enthusiastic about activities and projects to support her community. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A community activity of the Vietnam Network of Transgender People, BridgeFest 2022, the 6th annual music and community festival. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Vietnam organises COVID-19 tests for foreigners in Da Nang. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation attending a meeting to vote and announce the results of membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The inter-disciplinary working group in charge of Vietnam’s assumption of UN Human Rights Council membership. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam deploys officers and soldiers on a UN peacekeeping mission to South Sudan and the Central African Republic. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A pronunciation class for children with disabilities at Thanh Tam disabled school in An Thoi Dong commune, Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Children at the Go Vap SOS Village in Ho Chi Minh City learning how to play football. (Photo: VNP/VNA)