World Inflation in Laos keeps mounting Laos’s inflation in October surged by 36.7% annually, a record in the past 22 years, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.

World Cambodia releases agenda of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits Cambodia’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced an agenda for the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings, which will be held in Phnom Penh from November 10-13.

ASEAN Singapore aims to be a global crypto hub Singapore wants to be a global crypto hub, but not be a centre for trading and speculating on cryptocurrencies, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has said.