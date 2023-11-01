World Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association expands role The Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) and the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) on October 31 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a new step forward in the cooperation between the association and the Malaysian business community.

ASEAN Seventh ASEAN Media Forum debates regional issues The 7th ASEAN Media Forum (AMF) kicked off at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 31, offering a venue for regional media leaders and policymakers to discuss regional issues.

World Lao National Assembly convenes 6th session The 6th session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos was opened in Vientiane on October 31 to look into major national matters.

World Myanmar, China work to ensure border security Myanmar's media on October 31 reported that representatives of its government and of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security have had a discussion on ensuring peace along the countries’ shared border.