Politics NA Standing Committee’s 23rd meeting to open on May 9 The 23rd meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open on May 9 and close on May 12 in Hanoi, the NA Office has announced.

Politics Anti-human trafficking law needs amendments: Official After over 10 years of implementation, the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control revealed a number of shortcomings, Chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga told the NA on May 8 during an explanatory session on the law's observance.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam to contribute important ideas at 42nd ASEAN Summit: Ambassador The Vietnamese delegation to the upcoming 42nd ASEAN Summit led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will contribute many important ideas to promote ASEAN cooperation and contribute to the overall success of the summit slated for May 9-11 in Indonesia, according to Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN.