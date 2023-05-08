Vietnam looks to promote comprehensive cooperation with Qatar: Vice President
Vietnam wants to foster its comprehensive cooperation with Qatar, particularly the ties between their legislative agencies, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has affirmed.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) and Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim (Photo: VNA)Doha (VNA) – Vietnam wants to foster its comprehensive cooperation with Qatar, particularly the ties between their legislative agencies, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has affirmed.
Xuan made her statement at a meeting with Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim during an official trip to the country on May 7 and 8. The speaker said Vietnam is one of Qatar's priority partners in Southeast Asia.
Affirming the Consultative Assembly’s support for the promotion of the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, he proposed the two sides study the establishment of a Vietnam - Qatar friendship parliamentarians association.
The two leaders agreed that in the time to come, the countries’ parliament will strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences to create a legal framework for the two countries’ collaboration; increase their exchange of delegations; and closely coordinate and support each other at international parliamentary forums.
While in Qatar, the Vietnamese Vice President had separate meetings with Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI), and President of Qatar University Dr. Hassan Rashid Al-Derham.
Xuan and the QCCI Chairman lauded progress made in the nations’ economy-trade-investment cooperation in the past time, with the former asking the QCCI to work more closely with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Qatar to review cooperation deals, send business delegations on field trips in both nations, and assist Vietnamese firms in exporting their farm produce, seafood, and apparel to Qatar.
Meanwhile, the President of Qatar University told the Vietnamese official that the educational establishment is willing to grant more scholarships for Vietnamese students and proposed cooperation in publishing Vietnamese books in Arabic and books of Qatar and Arab countries in Vietnamese.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) and Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums (Photo: VNA)In her two-day trip, Xuan also had a meeting with Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, during which the sides agreed to increase sharing of experience in preserving and restoring relics, conserving cultural heritages, expanding cooperation in the field of museums and organisation of art exhibitions.
The Vice President also met with the Vietnamese expatriate community in Qatar, wishing them grow and integrate well into the host country./.