Videos Young rice festival of Thai ethnics in Lai Chau province As the end of autumn approaches with golden terraced rice fields wrapped around hills and mountains in Muong So commune in Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province, local Thai ethnic people are thrilled to host a festival to express their gratitude to the gods and deities who blessed them with a bumper crop and abundant life.

Culture - Sports Hanoi Tourism Ao dai Festival 2023 to charm spectators With several attracting activities, Hanoi Tourism Ao dai Festival 2023 aims to preserve and promote national traditional cultural values while honouring Ao dai (traditional long dress) and turning it into an unique tourism product of the capital city, according to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang.

Culture - Sports Musical programme held to mark Vietnam-UK diplomatic relations The West End Musicals was held in the central city of Da Nang on October 16 by the UK Embassy and General Consulate as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – UK diplomatic relations.