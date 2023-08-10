ASEAN AIPA-44: Member parliaments work together for peace, development The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), through cooperation, can contribute to peace-building, development promotion, and addressing the current climate crisis, emphasised Speaker of the People's Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia (DPR) Puan Maharani as part of her closing remarks at the AIPA’s 44th General Assembly (AIPA-44) on August 9.

ASEAN Venezuela, Czech Republic treasure relations with ASEAN Ceremonies to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967 - 2023) were held in Venezuela and the Czech Republic on August 8.

ASEAN Flag hoisting ceremonies mark ASEAN’s 56 founding anniversary A flag hoisting ceremony took place in New York city on August 8 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2023).

Politics AIPA-44: Vietnam voices support for stronger role of youngsters A Vietnamese delegation attended the Young Parliamentarians of AIPA (YPA) Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 8 as part of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).