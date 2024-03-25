Culture - Sports Photos on Dien Bien Phu Victory, Dien Bien Phu in the Air on display A photo exhibition, themed “From Dien Bien Phu in 1954 to Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air in 1972,” is being held at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in the northern province of Dien Bien from March 22-27.

Culture - Sports UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship 2024 wraps up The UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship 2024 wrapped up in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh on March 24 after three days of competitions with impressive results.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese runners shine at Da Nang International Marathon The Danang International Marathon was held in the central coastal city of Da Nang on March 24, attracting over 9,000 athletes, including nearly 1,800 foreigners from 60 countries and territories.

Culture - Sports Runners to take on biosphere reserve track Runners from nationwide will be competing in the Kon Chu Rang Half Marathon, held in a UNESCO-recognised world biosphere reserve, in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on May 12, calling for donations to support conservation activities and poor families in the region.