Vietnam is making strong progress in advancing its standing in the global semiconductor supply chain. (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Vietnam is making strong progress in advancing its standing in the global semiconductor supply chain as many of the world’s largest chip manufacturers have landed in the Southeast Asian nation, insiders said.Statistics released by Custom Market Insights in August show that the global semiconductor chip market size was valued at 580 billion USD in 2022 and it will grow to 634.5 billion USD this year, and 1.12 trillion in 2032.According to Bloomberg, chip imports from Vietnam to the US jumped from only 321.7 million USD in February 2022 to 562.5 million USD after one year to account for an 11.6% market share, only after Malaysia and Taiwan (China).Aware of Vietnam’s potential in this field, many chip giants like Intel have poured investments in the Southeast Asian nation.US-based Intel Corporation has set up a chip assembly, packaging and testing factory in Vietnam, also its biggest project worldwide, worth over 1 billion USD.Amkor Technology, one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging, design, and test services based in Arizona, the US, will put into operation a 1.6 billion USD factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh this month.Samsung Group of the Republic of Korea said it plans to make semiconductor parts in Vietnam. Samsung is testing its ball grid array products and will mass produce them at the tech giant's factory in northern Thai Nguyen province later this year.