Tran Dang Hoa, Chairman of FPT IS – a subsidiary of tech giant FPT, who is also Chairman of FPT Semiconductor, said for the long-term, Vietnam would become a silicon valley of Southeast Asia.He suggested Vietnam step up human resources development, enhance design capacity for domestic companies, gradually participate in the global supply chain, and attract and jointly build semiconductor factories in the country.The biggest challenge to the domestic semiconductor industry lies with the shortage of IT engineers, he pointed out.Reuters cited an expert in the industry as saying that “the 100-million-people country has only 5,000 to 6,000 trained hardware engineers for the chip sector, against expected demand of 20,000 in five years and 50,000 in a decade.”Training about 30,000 to 50,000 engineers and experts is part of the Government's project on semiconductor human resources development until 2030.Hoa said FPT plans to train 10,000 semiconductor engineers in the time ahead, adding FPT Semiconductor will cooperate with foreign educational institutions in this regard.Synopsys Inc and Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre (NIC) have recently announced their collaboration to advance integrated circuit (IC) design expertise in Vietnam. This partnership entails Synopsys’s support for the establishment of a chip design incubation centre by NIC.In a joint statement on the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two countries noted Vietnam’s sizable potential to become a key nation in the semiconductor industry.The document also mentioned initiatives to develop human resources in the semiconductor industry, with the US providing a seed fund of 2 million USD first./.