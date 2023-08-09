Vietnam marks first stop for Pacific Partnership 2023
Returning to Vietnam for the 12th time, the PP enables participants, including US and Vietnamese personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendship. (Photo: VNA)Phu Yen (VNA) – The Pacific Partnership has returned to Tuy Hoa city in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on August 9 to commence the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.
Returning to Vietnam for the 12th time, the PP enables participants, including US and Vietnamese personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendship, according to a media release by the US Embassy in Hanoi.
Addressing the launching ceremony, US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns said: “We’re glad to see Vietnam as the first stop in Pacific Partnership 2023 given Vietnam’s strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific.”
“This year’s Pacific Partnership reflects the spirit of support and cooperation that has animated the US-Vietnam bilateral partnership over the 28 years since we established diplomatic relations. The Pacific Partnership also highlights the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership.”
“Our ties are stronger than ever. Our relationship is built on trust and mutual respect; on the neighborly principal of helping each other when needed; and on the US’ deep commitment to a strong, prosperous, resilient, and independent Vietnam,” she said.
US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)This year’s mission will feature nearly 1500 personnel from the US and partner nations such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and the UK.
US Navy Captain Claudine Caluori said in Phu Yen, they will conduct subject matter expert exchanges in the areas of public health and preventive medicine, adult and pediatric medicine, nutritional counseling, mental health activities, basic life support, and first aid lectures.
“Pacific Partnership 2023 also features personnel from Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, better known as Seabees, and Amphibious Construction Battalions to engage in construction and repair projects. Typical projects include construction of or repair to schools, health clinics, community centers, shelters and freshwater systems,” he said.
The PP23 will last until August 18 in Phu Yen province./.