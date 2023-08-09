Returning to Vietnam for the 12th time, the PP enables participants, including US and Vietnamese personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendship. (Photo: VNA)

US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

This year’s mission will feature nearly 1500 personnel from the US and partner nations such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and the UK.US Navy Captain Claudine Caluori said in Phu Yen, they will conduct subject matter expert exchanges in the areas of public health and preventive medicine, adult and pediatric medicine, nutritional counseling, mental health activities, basic life support, and first aid lectures.“Pacific Partnership 2023 also features personnel from Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, better known as Seabees, and Amphibious Construction Battalions to engage in construction and repair projects. Typical projects include construction of or repair to schools, health clinics, community centers, shelters and freshwater systems,” he said.The PP23 will last until August 18 in Phu Yen province./.