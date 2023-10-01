NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong holds talks with First Vice President of the Senate of Mexico Sergio Pérez Flores. (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong paid a working visit to Mexico from September 28 – 30.



During his visit, NA Vice Chairman Phuong held talks with First Vice President of the Senate of Mexico Sergio Pérez Flores, met with President of the Foreign Affairs Commission at the Senate Cora Cecilia Pinedo Alonso, and President of the Commission on Border and Migration at the Senate Bertha Alicia Caraveo Camarena.



Phuong also held talks with Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico Joanna Alejandra Felipe Torres, and met with head of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee Alfredo Femat Bañuelos who is also head of Mexico - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, head of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies’ Social Affairs Committee Anna Karina Rojo Pimentel, and leaders and members of the Mexico-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group.



At the meetings, Phuong briefed the hosts of Vietnam's socio-economic development, and said that his Mexico visit aims to promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies, thereby contributing to strengthening and deepening the traditional friendship between the two countries in fields.



Congratulating Mexico on its important and positive achievements in many aspects under the leadership of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Phuong affirmed that Mexico is one of Vietnam's top important partners in the American region, and hoped that the relationship between the two countries will become deeper and more comprehensive.



He said the Vietnamese NA hopes that the two sides will soon discuss and agree on a draft joint statement on elevating the Vietnam-Mexico comprehensive partnership.



For their parts, Mexcian leaders expressed their appreciation for the visit of NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong and the Vietnamese delegation, saying that they believed the visit will make an important contribution to further promoting friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between Mexico and Vietnam in general and between the two countries' legislative bodies in particular.



Senior Mexican leaders affirmed that Vietnam is a leading important partner of Mexico in Southeast Asia, while expressed their pleasure at strides in bilateral relations. They affirmed that Mexico always wishes to strengthen ties with Vietnam on all channels, especially promoting bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.



Agreeing that the two countries have huge potential to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, the Mexican leaders highlighted the need to strengthen cooperation and exploit the advantages brought by the CPTPP Agreement to promote bilateral cooperation and bring practical benefits to the two coutnries' people.



Regarding parliamentary cooperation, NA Vice Chairman Phuong and leaders of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico agreed to promote cooperation between the two countries' legislatures within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, increase the exchange of high-level delegations, continue to coordinate and support each other at multilateral parliamentary forums.



On this occasion, the NA Vice Chairman conveyed the greetings and invitation from National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico to visit Vietnam.



Within the framework of the visit, NA Vice Chairman Phuong and the Vietnamese delegation met with representatives of Mexican agencies, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico, and met with representatives of Vietnamese agencies and community in Mexico.



The delegation also laid flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in the Freedom of Ethnic Park in the centre of Mexico City./.