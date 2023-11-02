Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Mongolia have issued a joint communiqué on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and his spouse from November 1-5 at the invitation of Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.

During the visit, President Khurelsuk held talks with President Vo Van Thuong, met with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



He also paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, attended the Vietnam-Mongolia Business Forum, visited the mobile calvary police force of the Mobile Police Force High Command under the Ministry of Public Security and toured several economic and cultural establishments in Hoa Binh province.



During the visit, the two sides engaged in practical discussions on measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including politics, national defence, security, economy, education, sci-tech, transportation, logistics, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange, as well as global and regional issues of shared interest, toward creating a more comprehensive and substantive framework for the bilateral relationship as the two countries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.



President Khurelsukh and his spouse expressed their sincere thanks to President Thuong, his spouse, leaders and people of Vietnam for their warm and considerate reception of the Mongolian delegation.

The Mongolian President invited President Thuong and his spouse to pay a State visit to Mongolia on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year. President Thuong thanked and accepted the invitation with pleasure./.