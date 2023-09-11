Politics Vice President holds talks with Mozambican Prime Minister in Maputo Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has stressed that Vietnam always treasures the traditional friendly cooperative relationship with Mozambique and see it as one of Vietnam's key cooperation partners in Africa.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong hosts banquet for US President Biden State President Vo Van Thuong on the afternoon of September 11 hosted a banquet for US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., who is on a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.