At Vietnam Motor Show 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Motor Show 2020, scheduled for October 29 – November 1, will be cancelled due to the complicated developments of COVID-19, announced the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) and the Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association (VIVA) on August 4.



The next edition of the event is scheduled for October 2021 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC).



VAMA and VIVA will continue to choose the Asia Trade Fair and Business Promotion JSC (ATFA) – Vinalink alliance as a co-organiser of the event./.