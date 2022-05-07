Society Over 5,500 Hanoi youths sign up as volunteers for SEA Games 31 More than 5,500 young people in the capital city of Hanoi, with 80 percent of them being females, have registered to work as volunteers for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Society Hanoi working hard for success of SEA Games 31 Hanoi has completed preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and everything is in place for the region’s biggest sporting event.

Society SEA Games 31 to strengthen bond among Southeast Asian youths Activities have been held at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi prior to a Southeast Asian youth festival slated for May 7 in celebration of SEA Games 31.

Videos Vietnam scraps Covid-19 health declaration rule The Vietnamese health ministry has on May 5 sent a document to municipal/provincial people’s committees on the temporary suspension of domestic heath declaration requirements, which have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.