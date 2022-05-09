In 2020, Vietnam was in the 64th position out of 73 countries in the rankings.



The top 10 countries in the 2021 global rankings included the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and France.



The US News ranking results are based on a global survey on criteria such as having a well-developed public education system and the ability to offer top-quality education.



Last month, seven Vietnamese universities were also listed in the Impact Rankings 2022 released by the Times Higher Education, including the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Ton Duc Thang University, Phenikaa University, and National Economics University./.

VNA