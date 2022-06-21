Vietnam, Mozambique see extensive cooperation potential: Party official
Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee (right) and President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Extensive room remains for cooperation between Vietnam and Mozambique, said Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.
Making the remark while hosting visiting President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in Hanoi on June 26, Thuong expressed his delight at the nations’ growing relations across all fields.
Vietnam is willing to connect Mozambique to countries in Southeast Asia, and in the ASEAN and Asia-Pacific regions, the Party official stressed.
For her part, Esperanca Bias, who is also a member of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) Central Committee, said she is grateful for the assistance of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for her country and other African nations in their past struggles for national independence and current national construction and development cause.
She expressed pleasure at the growth of the close ties shared between FRELIMO and the Communist Party of Vietnam, and said FRELIMO wants to learn from Vietnam’s experiences in Party building and economic development. She thanked Vietnam’s support regarding the areas of agriculture, communications, and personnel training.
The Mozambican official hoped Vietnam will further cooperate with and invest in Mozambique in coal mining, energy, tourism, and agriculture.
She affirmed that Mozambique stands ready to act as a bridge to bring Vietnamese goods to the South African region in particular and Africa in general./.