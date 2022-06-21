Politics Huge potential for HCM City to expand ties with India: City leader Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen on June 20 had a meeting with Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as part of his visit to India.

Politics Vietnam seeks stronger ties with Germany’s Hamburg Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on June 20 paid a courtesy call to Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the City of Hamburg, during which the two sides discussed the status and prospects of the Vietnam-Germany relations and those between Vietnamese cities and provinces and Hamburg.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics GSW 2022 good opportunity for Vietnam to promote women’s empowerment post-pandemic: Ambassador Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will lead a delegation of Vietnam to attend the upcoming Global Summit of Women 2022 (GSW 2022) in Bangkok, Thailand under the theme: “Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality.”