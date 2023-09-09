Politics Book about Vietnam-US political relations published The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House recently published a book entitled "Political Relations between Vietnam and the US (1995-2020)", providing readers with an in-depth, comprehensive view of the process of normalising relations between the two countries.

Politics Events mark Vietnam’s diplomatic ties with Israel, Australia Different events were held in Netanya city of Israel and Sydney city of Australia on September 8 to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and the respective 30th and 50th anniversaries of Vietnam’s diplomatic ties with the two countries.

Politics PM demands determination to surf through difficulties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded ministries, sectors, and localities resolutely not step back in the face of difficulties while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for August in Hanoi on September 9.

Politics Young parliamentarians help realise sustainable development goals The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam will host the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians from September 14-18 in Hanoi under the theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”