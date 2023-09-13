Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (left) and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who is also President of the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo) Party. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam stands ready to share its experience with Mozambique in aquaculture and agro-aquatic product processing, helping to ensure food security in the African nation and the region, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has said.Speaking at a meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who is also President of the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo) Party, in Maputo on September 12, Xuan stressed that the Vietnamese Party and State highly value the position and role of Frelimo in Mozambique as well as the country’s role in Africa.For his part, Nyusi spoke highly of Xuan’s visit and expressed his belief that it, together with high-ranking delegation exchanges between the two countries, will create new momentum for the bilateral multi-faceted cooperation in the time ahead.The President noted his admiration for Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation, and commended its achievements in national construction and development at present.Mozambique considers Vietnam as its most important partner in Southeast Asia and stays resolved to boost cooperation with the country through the Party and State channels, he affirmed.The host and guest noted with pleasure cooperation outcomes recorded over the past nearly five decades, especially in politics-diplomacy, agriculture, telecoms, and education-training, as well as coordination between the two countries in multinational forums like the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.They agreed to step up delegation exchanges and meetings at the high level and through the Party, State and people-to-people exchange channels.The President pledged to create optimal conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest in the African country in such areas as telecoms and mining, and suggested Vietnam open a vocational school in Mozambique and send medical experts to the country.On this occasion, Xuan conveyed the invitation from President Vo Van Thuong to the Mozambican leader to soon visit Vietnam. Nyusi accepted the invitation with pleasure.The same day, Xuan met with President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperança Bias who reiterated good sentiments of the Mozambican legislature and people to their Vietnamese counterparts.