Politics PM asks embassy to boost economic diplomacy in Myanmar Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar on December 17, asking them to push ahead with economic diplomacy as Myanmar has proved to be an attractive destination for Vietnamese firms.

Politics HCM City boosts cooperation with Finland in diverse fields Vietnam’s southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City and Finland have cooperation prospects in various fields such as education, innovation, and environmental protection, a local official has said.

Politics Vietnam-RoK defence cooperation enjoys unceasing development Cooperation in national defence between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea has developed continuously with the signing of many agreements and MOUs, Vietnam’s defence attaché in the RoK Dinh Hung Tuan highlighted at a ceremony in Seoul on December 17.