Business HCM City’s export turnover surges 25.1 pct. in first 2 months Ho Chi Minh City exported 8 billion USD worth of goods during the first two months of 2021, according to the municipal Department of Statistics, a 25.1 percent increase year-on-year.

Business Vietnam, Venezuela boost agricultural cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen paid a working visit to Guárico state from February 25 to 28 to discuss stepping up agricultural production projects and other promising cooperation initiatives.

Business Nationwide economic census begins on March 1 The General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) launched the 2021 Economic Census across the nation on March 1.

Business Vietnam climbs three spots in global soft power rankings Vietnam has climbed up three spots to rank 47th out of 105 countries in Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Index Report 2021.