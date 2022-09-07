Society Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line transports nearly 6 million passengers The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban metro line has transported nearly 6 million passengers during more than nine months of operation, according to Hanoi Metro – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi.

Business Firms advised to apply effective dispute settlement resolutions Vietnamese enterprises should study the use of different dispute resolutions to settle disputes with foreign partners more efficiently, especially as commercial disputes are tending to rise in line with Vietnam’s deeper integration in the global economy through free trade agreements (FTAs).

Business AgroViet 2022 to open next week The 22nd Vietnam International Agricultural Trade Fair (AgroViet 2022) will open next week in Hanoi, featuring 100 exhibitors, including those from Australia, Russia, Japan, China, Thailand and Indonesia.

Business Power, maritime expos underway in HCM City Three leading international exhibitions and conferences on energy & electrical solutions (EPV); heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, air filtration & purification, refrigeration systems (HVACR), and maritime (INMEX) for the first time opened simultaneously at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7.