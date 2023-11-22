Held by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the event was one of the largest and most inclusive media gatherings in the world.

The second edition of the Global Media Congress adopted four central themes, namely sustainability, innovation, and the latest media technologies, along with discussions on sports media, youth, education, and the future of media.

Speaking at the GMC, Nguyen Duc Vu, Director VNA Technology Center, said: “At this media congress, the Vietnam News Agency has for the first time participated in both the discussion sessions and in setting up an exhibition booth at the exhibition area.

This is really a good opportunity for promoting the image of the country and people of Vietnam as well as promoting the brand and information products of the Vietnam News Agency”.

The participation of VNA’s delegates was in line with the partnership agreement that VNA signed with WAM for media cooperation at multiple levels./.

VNA