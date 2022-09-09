The event aimed to promote Vietnam as an agricultural country and the world’s top rice exporter among foreign visitors.

It’s also an opportunity to introduce the southern metropolis city as a dynamic and exciting destination for international tourists. The 300-year-old city carries a modern lifestyle in a centuries-old culture and architecture.



The night featured a host of culinary activities as well as music performances that re-enact Vietnam’s thousands-year history from the legendary beginning when dragon lord Lac Long Quan and beautiful fairy Au Co – believed to be the ancestors of Vietnamese – met each other./.

VNA