Vietnam Night honours quintessence of Vietnamese rice
A Vietnam Night, themed “Quintessence of Vietnamese Rice,” was opened in Ho Chi Minh City recently as part of the ongoing 16th International Travel Expo HCM City.
The event aimed to promote Vietnam as an agricultural country and the world’s top rice exporter among foreign visitors.
It’s also an opportunity to introduce the southern metropolis city as a dynamic and exciting destination for international tourists. The 300-year-old city carries a modern lifestyle in a centuries-old culture and architecture.
The night featured a host of culinary activities as well as music performances that re-enact Vietnam’s thousands-year history from the legendary beginning when dragon lord Lac Long Quan and beautiful fairy Au Co – believed to be the ancestors of Vietnamese – met each other./.