Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has been excluded from countries subject to self-defence duties on evaporators or condensers imported into Indonesia from September 5, as it is on the list of developing countries with insignificant exports to Indonesia, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Accordingly, the Indonesia Safeguards Committee (KPPI) has decided to apply the extension of self-defence taxes globally from September 5, 2023 to September 4, 2026.

Evaporators or condensers with HS code 8418.99.10, part of the refrigerators, freezers or other refrigeration/freezing equipment, will be subject to a self-defence tax rate of 12.5% in the first year from September 5 – September 4, 2024, and 11% in the second year from September 5, 2024 to September 4, 2025, and 9.5% in the third year from September 5, 2025 to September 4, 2026.

The KPPI has also issued a notice to extend the application of self-defence duties on several rolling paper products imported into Indonesia from November 30, 2023, including cigarette rolling paper, whether or not cut to size or in small booklets or pre-rolled into tubes with HS codes 4813.20.21, 4813.20.23, 4813.20.31, 4813.20.32, 4813.90 .11, 4813.90.19, 4813.90.91 and 4813.90.99./.