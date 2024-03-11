At the signing ceremony (Photo: DAH)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and New Zealand signed a cooperation agreement to utilise electronic certificates in the veterinary field for the 2024-2026 period, witnessed by Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan and New Zealand Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay on March 11.

The signing ceremony was part of the Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh’s ongoing visit to the Pacific nation, meant to specify the signed agreements on food safety and plant quarantine and facilitate customs clearance for agro-fisheries.



Both sides will consult and coordinate with each other to ensure that the new regulations do not hinder trade and explore options with minimal trade impact. If any issues arise from exports-imports from either country, they will jointly resolve any concerns in a manner that protects human, animal and plant health without disrupting trade flow.



They will also simplify and expedite customs clearance procedures at border crossings by transitioning to an official electronic quarantine certification system. This will initially focus on dairy products from New Zealand, with technical assistance offered by New Zealand to Vietnam's Department of Animal Health (DAH) during the implementation phase.



A trial period for electronic certificates will run from late 2024 to the second quarter of 2025, with expansion to other products planned for the third quarter of 2025 onwards.



When appropriate, they will establish trade agreements recognising disease-free zones/facilities and adopt risk mitigation measures to handle products up to the OIE standards.



Vietnam acknowledged that New Zealand has provided sufficient information to facilitate market access for its honey and venison products. The agreement outlines a joint effort to develop practical inspection programmes for honey and venison to finalise the risk assessment process for these products from New Zealand.

Additionally, New Zealand will provide post-graduate training courses to improve the capability of the DAH’s officials./.