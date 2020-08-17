Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) recently sent a letter opposing several contents in the Indonesia's draft conclusions of an anti-dumping investigation on colour-coated steel sheet products imported from Vietnam and China.

In the draft conclusions announced by the Indonesian Anti-Dumping Committee (KADI) on July 30, KADI said steel sheet imports from Vietnam were dumped into Indonesia, causing losses to the domestic steel industry.

Upon hearing of the news, TRAV analysed KADI’s documents and discussed with firms with rights and interests concerned.

Specifically, TRAV suggested KADI use data provided by the Vietnamese firms which fully cooperated with KADI during the investigation.



TRAV said several conclusions have yet to reflect realities such as issues related to value-added tax and overlapping in calculation.

It also proposed KADI reconsider the calculation method with factors taken into account in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regulations.

The TRAV also coordinated with the Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia to prepare documents and attend an open consultation session on the case scheduled for August 18./.