ASEAN ASEAN Plus Three vow to beef up cooperation amidst COVID-19 Leaders from ASEAN member countries, and the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan and China shared the view on the need to enhance their cooperation in the COVID-19 fight and economic recovery, during the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit held online on November 14.

Politics ASEAN enhances cooperation with partners The 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit between ASEAN and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea was held online on November 14 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

ASEAN Thailand proposes areas of ASEAN’s cooperation with external partners Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha suggested several areas of ASEAN’s cooperation with the US, Australia, and New Zealand at online summits on November 14.

ASEAN US-ASEAN partnership has never been stronger: US National Security Advisor The strategic partnership between the US and ASEAN representing the aspirations of nearly a billion of people has never been stronger and is a partnership of “free, equal and independent nations” which respect one another’s sovereignty.