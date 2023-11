Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosts a reception in Hanoi on November 22 for Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo Cruz Espino . (Photo: VNA)

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 22 for Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo Cruz Espino, who is in Vietnam for the fifth Vietnam-Philippine defence policy dialogue.Giang affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to consolidating and strengthening its strategic partnership with the Philippines, and is determined to work with the country to bring the bilateral relationship to a new level, for peace, stability and prosperous development in the region and the world.Emphasising the enhanced defence cooperation, the minister suggested the two sides work harder to make it more practical and effective, contributing to deepening the Vietnam Philippines strategic partnership.Giang used the occasion to invite leaders of the Philippine Department of National Defence (DND), armed forces and businesses to attend the Vietnam International Defence Expo next year.For his part, Espino stressed that the DND will fully implement contents in the agreement inked by the two ministries as well as common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two countries, and expressed his hope to welcome the Vietnamese minister in the Philippines in the time ahead.Earlier the same day, the Philippine officer and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien co-chaired the fifth defence policy dialogue in Hanoi, during which they reviewed cooperation outcomes since the previous meeting in 2019, exchanged views on issues of mutual concern at the strategic level, and agreed on defence cooperation orientations.