At the fifth defence policy dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

Both noted remarkable achievements in all-level delegation exchange, and maintaining consultation and dialogue mechanisms.They spoke highly of ASEAN-led mechanisms, and pledged to make efforts to contribute to consolidating and enhancing the grouping’s solidarity and centrality in the regional security architecture.The officers highlighted the importance of ensuring freedom, security, and safety of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and the need to promote commitments and the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and soon conclude negotiations and sign a substantive, effective Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).They concurred to foster the bilateral defence cooperation, making it more practical and effective, with a focus on delegation exchange; carry forward existing cooperation mechanisms, particularly consultation mechanisms and the defence policy dialogue; step up collaboration in training; pay more attention to cooperation in logistics; and enhance cooperation in such areas as military medicine, search and rescue operations, and defence industry.The two sides will also maintain their consultation and mutual support at multilateral forums and mechanisms, especially those led by ASEAN./.