World Malaysia attracts foreign property buyers The Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has announced the relaxation of conditions for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

World Indonesia closely monitors COVID-19 situation Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said on December 18 that the COVID-19 situation remains under control, ensuring safety during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

World Indonesia, Japan to implement amended economic partnership agreement Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has said that the Southeast Asian country plans to implement the amended Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA) in the first quarter of 2024.

World Malaysia proposes four cooperation areas to empower ASEAN people Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed four areas of cooperation to expand and deepen collaboration within ASEAN to empower its people to be resilient and better able to address future challenges.