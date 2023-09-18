Business Australia seeks chances for educational, agricultural cooperation with Can Tho The education and cuisine of Australia were introduced to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 18 with a view to further promoting bilateral connections.

Business Vietnam needs sustainable development in durian production, consumption The agriculture sector and localities need to find prompt solutions for sustainable development in durian cultivation and consumption, according to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Videos German businesses interested in Vietnam German news website NTV has published an article highlighting the attractiveness of the Southeast Asian country to German businesses.

Business Starbucks opens 100th store in 10-year journey in Vietnam Starbucks Vietnam celebrated its 10-year journey in the country with the grand opening of the 100th store in Lotte Mall West Lake in Hanoi on September 16.