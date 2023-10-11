Politics Vietnam, Japan step up defence cooperation Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister, held talks with General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces Joint Staff in Japan on October 11.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City, Canadian province of Ontario push forward ties Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the province of Ontario in Canada Vic Fedeli discussed ways to push forward bilateral ties in the near future during a reception in the city on October 11.

Politics Lao party official hosts Vietnamese youth union delegation Standing member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat Bounthong Chithmany hosted a reception in Vientiane on October 11 for a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) Central Committee led by its First Secretary Bui Quang Huy.