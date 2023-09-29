Business Vietnam’s nine-month GDP increases by 4.24% Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first nine months of this year rose by 4.24% from the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on September 29.

Business Borrowers struggle to benefit from new lending policy Borrowers are finding it challenging to obtain new loans from banks to settle their existing debts at a different bank, despite the recent implementation of a regulation permitting debt transfer.

Business Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership heralds new waves of trade On the back of the newly-signed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US, American exporters are setting their sights on delivering a wider range of agricultural products to Vietnamese consumers.

Business Green Economy Forum 2023 to take place in November The Green Economy Forum (GEF) 2023, an event hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) for businesses and governments to accelerate discussion and dialogue on green growth in Vietnam, is scheduled for November 2 in Hanoi.