According to experts of the firm, Vietnam is strategically located next to the economic corridor in southern China, which is the headquarters of major industrial, chemical, trade, and electronic technology companies.

On the other hand, many global electronics companies have chosen Vietnam as their destinations, such as Panasonic, LG Display, Canon, Foxconn, Samsung, Jinko Solar, and others.

Vietnam also has advantages of diversified transport systems, with long coastline being home to many big seaports, two railway routes linking with China and hundreds-thousands-kilometer road system.

Notably, the country's seaport system has received significant investments in recent years, with modern facilities that meet international standards, especially Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City container ports among the top 50 largest in the world.

With attractive conditions in place, the experts at Cushman & Wakefield said Vietnam has the potential to compete with global logistics hubs, such as Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Hong Kong (China), and even with Singapore and Shanghai (China), not only aspiring to become a global cargo transit hub but also a vital link in the global manufacturing supply chain./.

VNA