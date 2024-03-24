World Indonesia logs twofold increase in dengue cases The number of dengue cases in Indonesia doubled in March compared to the corresponding period in 2023, said the Health Ministry.

World Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes off coast of Indonesia's Java island The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia (BMKG) has reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of more than 6.5 occurred on March 22 off the coast of Java island at a depth of 10 km.

World Thailand aims to become EV production hub Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on March 22 reiterated his government's policy to promote the domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) and parts in order to drive economy.

World Thailand reports arson attacks in southernmost border provinces Many arson attacks occurred in the three southernmost border provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat of Thailand in the early morning of March 22, killing one woman and destroying many shops and equipment, Thai police reported on the same day.