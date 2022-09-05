Vietnam promises to facilitate Standard Chartered’s operations: PM
The Vietnamese Government pledges to create favourable conditions for Standard Chartered Bank to maintain and expand its business operations in the country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on September 5.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) receives CEO of Standard Chartered PLC Bill Winters. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government pledges to create favourable conditions for Standard Chartered Bank to maintain and expand its business operations in the country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on September 5.
At a Hanoi reception for Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered PLC, PM Chinh praised foreign businesses and investors, including Standard Chartered, for accompanying and supporting Vietnam in pandemic prevention and control, and promoting socio-economic recovery and development.
He shared Vietnam's priorities on attracting green finance and resources to take advantage of sustainable growth drivers, especially green growth, digital transformation, and sustainable energy transition; and strengthening cooperation with development partners, international financial institutions and global financial groups, including Standard Chartered.
The Government leader asked the bank to increase its support for Vietnam in the process of digital transformation, green transformation and energy transition towards sustainability and climate change adaptation.
He also urged the bank to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses as well as foreign investors to access preferential capital resources to invest in strategic infrastructure, including digital infrastructure, green infrastructure and key infrastructure projects.
For his part, Bill Winters said he is impressed with Vietnam's rapid and positive changes in recent years, especially its achievements in epidemic prevention and control, and socio-economic recovery and development.
Affirming that Vietnam is an important area of Standard Chartered's activities in the Asia-Pacific region, he said Standard Chartered will promote cooperation with and support the country in mobilising capital sources, attracting green finance and promoting green growth associated with implementing commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
The bank will also continue to boost collaboration with Vietnamese Government agencies in national credit rating, he added.
Standard Chartered wishes to increase consultations and policy dialogues with Government agencies and partners in Vietnam on economic and development issues as well as areas of mutual interest, he stressed./.
At a Hanoi reception for Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered PLC, PM Chinh praised foreign businesses and investors, including Standard Chartered, for accompanying and supporting Vietnam in pandemic prevention and control, and promoting socio-economic recovery and development.
He shared Vietnam's priorities on attracting green finance and resources to take advantage of sustainable growth drivers, especially green growth, digital transformation, and sustainable energy transition; and strengthening cooperation with development partners, international financial institutions and global financial groups, including Standard Chartered.
The Government leader asked the bank to increase its support for Vietnam in the process of digital transformation, green transformation and energy transition towards sustainability and climate change adaptation.
He also urged the bank to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses as well as foreign investors to access preferential capital resources to invest in strategic infrastructure, including digital infrastructure, green infrastructure and key infrastructure projects.
For his part, Bill Winters said he is impressed with Vietnam's rapid and positive changes in recent years, especially its achievements in epidemic prevention and control, and socio-economic recovery and development.
Affirming that Vietnam is an important area of Standard Chartered's activities in the Asia-Pacific region, he said Standard Chartered will promote cooperation with and support the country in mobilising capital sources, attracting green finance and promoting green growth associated with implementing commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
The bank will also continue to boost collaboration with Vietnamese Government agencies in national credit rating, he added.
Standard Chartered wishes to increase consultations and policy dialogues with Government agencies and partners in Vietnam on economic and development issues as well as areas of mutual interest, he stressed./.