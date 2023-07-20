Vietnam’s first open innovation event - Open Innovation Day – TechTraverse 2023 - draws the participation of more than 100 leading domestic and foreign experts in this field. (Photo: VNA)

Andrew Khaw, Samsung Asia's Regional Director for Government Affairs in Southeast Asia and Oceania, said that in order to boost open innovation, each country must first develop its digital government, which is the key to promoting the startup ecosystem.At the event, participating experts discussed challenges facing enterprises in the journey to apply digital transformation initiatives. Along with that, model stories and practical lessons on open innovation in startups that pioneer in digital transformation were shared as well./.