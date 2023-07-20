Vietnam promotes open innovation
Vietnam is making strides in digital transformation and innovation. (Photo: ictvietnam.vn)HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam’s first open innovation event - Open Innovation Day – TechTraverse 2023 - was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20, drawing the participation of more than 100 leading domestic and foreign experts in this field.
Speaking at the event, Director of the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development (NATEC) Pham Hong Quat, said that Vietnam is making strides in digital transformation and innovation with the focus on Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
As open innovation is being completed and developed by ASEAN countries to attract potential investment and talented human resources, Vietnamese enterprises that want to reach out to the international markets must change their thinking and connect with each other, said Quat.
Taking Singapore as an example, he said that when COVID-19 broke out, Singapore attracted more than 50 major corporations and over 100 universities around the world to help solve this global challenge.
Therefore, the NATEC director expressed his hope that at the Open Innovation Day 2023, the sharing of international experts from Singapore, Tunisia, Finland, and technology directors of large corporations will be valuable experience so that Vietnam can take more effective steps in promoting open innovation.
Vietnam’s first open innovation event - Open Innovation Day – TechTraverse 2023 - draws the participation of more than 100 leading domestic and foreign experts in this field. (Photo: VNA)Andrew Khaw, Samsung Asia's Regional Director for Government Affairs in Southeast Asia and Oceania, said that in order to boost open innovation, each country must first develop its digital government, which is the key to promoting the startup ecosystem.
At the event, participating experts discussed challenges facing enterprises in the journey to apply digital transformation initiatives. Along with that, model stories and practical lessons on open innovation in startups that pioneer in digital transformation were shared as well./.