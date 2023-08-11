Society Nearly 80 foreign scientists attend 4th international workshop on advanced materials As many as 250 domestic and international scientists are taking part in the Fourth International Workshop on Advanced Materials and Devices (IWAMD 2023), which opened on August 11 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.

Society HCM City eyes to become multi-centre urban area The southern metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, aims to become a multi-centre urban area by following a transit-oriented development (TOD) model, according to its general planning for construction by 2040, with a vision to 2060.

Society 2023 International Youth Day: Training youths in green skills The United Nations in Vietnam marked the International Youth Day (August 12) with a ceremony in Hanoi on August 11, with over 50 young people taking part.