Vietnam proposes solutions to strengthen ASEAN anti-drug cooperation
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc on August 11 suggested major solutions for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to raise the efficiency of anti-drug cooperation.
Addressing the eighth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Drug Matters (AMMD8) in Vientiane, Laos, Ngoc said at the regional level, ASEAN member countries should maintain and improve the efficiency of their existing cooperation mechanisms like the AMMD, the ASEAN Narcotics Cooperation Centre and the ASEAN Drug Monitoring Network.
At the same time, they need to roll out solutions to prevent drug precursor losses, dismantle drug production facilities, intensify drug control along key routes, enhance capacity of law enforcement forces, and strengthen and expand the operations of border liaison offices, he added.
Meanwhile, at the national level, the sides should work to raise the quality of information exchange, share experience in drug combat, and conduct joint patrols, the officer continued.
He also suggested ASEAN countries foster cooperation with partner countries, and step up dialogues in improving capabilities for law enforcement forces and equipment supply.
The Vietnamese government will continue its close coordination and share responsibility with other ASEAN member countries in the fight, Ngoc pledged, noting a hope that countries and international organisations will further support Vietnam in this regard, contributing to building a region of prosperity, towards a drug-free ASEAN.
The AMMD8 adopted an ASEAN Joint Statement, which is expected to be presented at the 67th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND67) in 2024.
The ADMM9 is scheduled to take place in the Philippines in 2025./.