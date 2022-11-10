Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

Comprehensive and sustainable recovery should be accelerated so that none is left behind, Man said, showing his support for the establishment of an AIPA digital legal library to exchange policies and legal regulations.The Vietnamese representative also lauded preparations by the AIPA Secretariat and the Cambodian legislature as the AIPA 2022 Chair.The meeting touched upon the draft message of the AIPA Chair, which will be presented at the meeting of ASEAN-AIPA leaders later the same day.