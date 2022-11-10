Vietnam proposes strengthening ASEAN-AIPA bonds
At the Preparatory Meeting for ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam suggested the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) continue promoting solidarity, unity, self-reliance and innovation to consolidate the 10-member grouping’s centrality in addressing regional issues.
Addressing the Preparatory Meeting for ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface as part of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh on November 10, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man agreed to affirm the bloc’s important role in maintaining peace, stability and security in the region.
He also emphasised Vietnam’s support for ASEAN’s efforts in stepping up green investment and green, equal and sustainable financing, towards green future and green agreements.
Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)Comprehensive and sustainable recovery should be accelerated so that none is left behind, Man said, showing his support for the establishment of an AIPA digital legal library to exchange policies and legal regulations.
The Vietnamese representative also lauded preparations by the AIPA Secretariat and the Cambodian legislature as the AIPA 2022 Chair.
The meeting touched upon the draft message of the AIPA Chair, which will be presented at the meeting of ASEAN-AIPA leaders later the same day.
The document highlights ASEAN's efforts in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region, especially in post-pandemic recovery, as well as the significance of the ASEAN-AIPA cooperation amid complicated developments of the regional and world situation.
The Vietnamese delegation also proposed supplementing a number of contents to the message, which were adopted by other countries./.