Business Infographic Vietnam to raise market share of locally-made products Vietnamese products are expected to account for over 85% of the stocks at modern distribution channels by 2025, according to a project to develop the domestic market.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s GDP estimated to rise 4.48 percent in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2021 is estimated to rise 4.48 percent, higher than 3.68 percent recorded in the same period last year.