Business
Vietnam racks up over 1.29 billion USD in trade surplus in four months
Vietnam posted a trade surplus of over 1.29 billion USD in the first four months of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.
VNA
Sunday, May 09, 2021 07:49
VNA
Topics:
13th National Party Congress
15th National Assembly Elections
Vietnam news
Vietnamplus
Vietnam
import-export
Infographic
Vietnam's imprints in UNSC presidency month
Vietnam outstandingly performed its role as the United Nations Security Council President in April, significantly contributing to realising the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress.
Politics
Infographic
868 candidates for 15th National Assembly
Politics
Infographic
9.1 million people aged 15 and above affected by COVID-19
Society
Infographic
Domestic tourism a sustainable and promising market
Business
Infographic
Vietnam to raise market share of locally-made products
Vietnamese products are expected to account for over 85% of the stocks at modern distribution channels by 2025, according to a project to develop the domestic market.
Business
Infographic
Six Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes list
The recently announced 2021 Forbes’ Annual World's Billionaires List includes six Vietnamese nationals.
Business
Infographic
Vietnam’s GDP estimated to rise 4.48 percent in Q1
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2021 is estimated to rise 4.48 percent, higher than 3.68 percent recorded in the same period last year.
Business
Infographic
Agro-forestry-fishery exports up 20% during Q1
Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
Business
Infographic
Vietnam's manufacturing PMI hits 53.6 points in March
Vietnam's manufacturing PMI hit 53.6 points in March, up from 51.6 in February, according to a report by the London-based global information provider IHS Markit.
