The Hanoi Opera House, a typical French architecture building in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam ranked 16th among 20 countries with the best architecture in the world compiled by Insider Monkey, a finance website that focuses on financial markets, hedge funds, and trading.

"French Colonial is the architectural style that is common across Vietnam. It is also reflected in the government buildings in Hanoi, including the Presidential Palace, which was completed in 1906 and Hanoi Opera House," the website wrote.

The ranking was made based on analysis and data released by various websites that cover travel and architecture. They included Conde Nast Traveler article "The world’s 20 best cities for architecture lovers, Travel Channel’s world’s "Top architecture cities", "Top destinations for architecture fans to visit by The Roam Wild, "10 cities for architectural enthusiasts" by Suitcase Magazine, and TopTen’s list of countries with the best architecture, among others.

Countries were ranked based on the number of times their cities were listed in the above-mentioned sources.



Topping the list is the US, followed by Italy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Spain and Greece.

According to the website, the US had the most number of cities covered. Miami Beach is popular for having the largest collection of Art Deco architecture while Columbus in Indiana, which ranks sixth in the country on architectural innovation and design, is home to at least 70 buildings designed by modern architects in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Empire State Building, Gateway Arch, Denver Art Museum, Hoover Dam, and the Washington Monument are some of the architectural landmarks of the United States, it added./.