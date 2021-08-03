Business Ministry gives guidelines on foreign investment activities on Vietnam's securities market The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular providing guidelines on obligations of organisations and individuals in foreign investment activities on the Vietnamese securities market.

Business Vietnam becomes second largest garment exporter Vietnam has surpassed Bangladesh as the world’s second largest exporter of ready-made garments (RMG), Fashion United, an international B2B fashion platform, quoted the World Trade Statistical Review 2021 released by World Trade Organization (WTO).

Business Vietsovpetro contributes greatly to Vietnam-Russia ties: Russian diplomat Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko has published an article on the occasion of the Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro celebrating its 40th founding anniversary and 35 years since it began oil and gas exploitation, praising the firm's significant contributions to the nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership.