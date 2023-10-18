Politics Asian leaders discuss public governance’s role in SDGs implementation The 11th Asian leadership forum themed public governance for sustainable development goals was held in Hanoi on October 17 as part of the 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (2023 EROPA).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Saudi Arabia relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from October 18-20, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Politics Minister commits support for ties between Vietnamese, Cambodian armies The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always supports and creates the best conditions for cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies, said Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang.