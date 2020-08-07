Politics Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary An ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 7 to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of the association and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Politics Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Kha Phieu passed away in Hanoi on August 7 morning.

Politics ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region During its 53 years of constant development, ASEAN has been affirming its position in the region and the world. On the occasion of the Association’s founding anniversary (August 8), Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has granted an interview to Vietnam News Agency on the development of ASEAN as well as Vietnam’s contributions to the bloc during its term as ASEAN’s rotating chair in 2020.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds phone talk with US Secretary of State Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 6 held a phone talk with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the Vietnam-US relations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.