Vietnam receives foreign cargo ships on first day of Lunar New Year
Vietnam welcomed two foreign commercial vessels, STARSHIP URSA of Marshall Island and CMA CGM J. ADAMS of Malta, to ports in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau on February 12, which fall on the first day of the Lunar New Year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VINAMARINE).
The STARSHIP URSA of Marshall Island (Photo: VNA)
A representative from the authority said in the first months of 2021, the maritime industry has recorded strong growth.
Despite difficulties posed by the COVID -19 pandemic, Vietnam still recorded impressive growth in trade, especially exports to Europe and America, because of the high demand from these markets.
The increasingly modern and comprehensive seaport infrastructure and transport system have also created a momentum for the maritime industry’s development.
The operation of deep-water seaports will promptly replenish container berth infrastructure to serve the growing demand of customs clearance
In order to meet the increasing cargo transportation demand in recent times, VINAMARINE has directed sea port authorities to coordinate with State management agencies to speed up the processing of administrative procedures for ships.
It has also worked with management agencies of ports and shipping companies to develop marine safety plans to allow port calls by large ships./.