Vietnam records nearly 1,000 cyberattacks in September
Vietnam was hit by 988 cyberattacks in the first nine months of this year, according to the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Vietnam was hit by 988 cyberattacks in the first nine months of this year. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam was hit by 988 cyberattacks in the first nine months of this year, according to the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
The figure represents a rise of 8.9% from August, and 19.9% year-on-year, the centre reported.
In the third quarter, the centre detected and guided the handling of 2,878 cyberattacks, up 15.5% over the same period last year.
On September 14, it launched a campaign to clean up malicious codes in Vietnam’s cyberspace.
At the same time, the centre has stepped up communication work to raise public awareness of cyberattacks and preventive measures./.