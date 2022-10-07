Sci-Tech Major tasks and solutions outlined to develop science-technology market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Science and Technology as well as ministries, sectors and localities to focus on six major tasks and solutions to promote the growth of the science-technology market in a synchronous, effective, modern and integrated manner.

Sci-Tech Vietnam invests in 10 energy technologies Vietnam will invest in 10 energy technologies in the 2021-2030 period with a view to ensuring energy security for the country’s socio-economic development, as part of the “Research, Application and Development of Energy Technologies” programme.