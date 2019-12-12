Vietnam Red Cross aims to provide 1.5 million Tet gifts to the needy
The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross (VRC) said the VRC aims to mobilise at least 1.5 million gifts to the needy on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).
The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross presents gift packages to poor people in Gia Lai province in 2018. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
The organization’s chapters across the country have been working towards the goal since as early as October 30 this year.
Beneficiaries will be households living below or just above the poverty line, victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, families affected by natural disasters in 2019 and other vulnerable groups.
Besides gifts of cash and kinds, the VRC will also give support in other forms such as repairing houses, giving free medical checks and treatment, and presenting health insurance cards, scholarships and assistance in livelihood.
Last year, the VRC presented nearly 2.7 million Tet gifts worth more than 1 trillion VND (over 45.2 million USD at current exchange rate). VRC chapters also raised money to build 1,580 houses and buy 373 cows for poor families. In addition, more than 84,800 people received free health checks and medicines valued at over 166 billion VND.
The campaign to raise money to present Tet gifts to the poor and Agent Orange/dioxin victims was initiated by the VRC in 1999. So far, more than 22 million poor people have benefited from the campaign./.