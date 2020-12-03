Vietnam rejects Amnesty International’s information
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on December 3 rejected the latest information of the Amnesty International, saying social platforms like Facebook have become tools for the repression of free expression in Vietnam.
“We welcome and create optimal conditions for foreign firms to expand investment and run business in Vietnam in the fields suitable with the country’s development priorities, including the support for information technology in line with domestic law,” Hang told the ministry’s regular press conference on the day.
Regarding the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the UK, the spokesperson said Vietnam always speaks highly of cooperation with the UK, especially in 2020 that marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral strategic partnership.
The bilateral collaboration is expected to be enhanced comprehensively, especially in economy and trade, she said, adding that the two sides are working further towards the signing of the deal.
Asked about a Vietnamese sailor found dead on Inlaco Express ship, Hang said the Vietnamese side learned about the incident on November 30.
The sailor was killed during a clash aboard International Shipping and Labour Cooperation JSC (Inlaco Saigon)’s Inlaco Express that was anchoring at Vostochny Port in Russia, according to the spokesperson.
Local competent agencies are working with five Vietnamese sailors involved for further investigation, she said.
Right after learning about the incident, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed Vietnamese representative offices in Russia to promptly coordinate with local agencies to identify the dead sailor and inform his family, and conduct other necessary procedures.
The representative offices will continue to keep close eyes on the case and stand ready to take consular measures to the concerned sailors when necessary, Hang said./.