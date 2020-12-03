Society Da Nang hosts UK Education and Technology Roadshow The UK Education and Technology Roadshow 2020 was held in the central city of Da Nang on December 3, attracting the participation of nearly 1,000 local high school and university students.

Society Criminal proceedings launched against persons involved in COVID-19 transmissions The Investigation Security Agency of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on December 3 decided to launch criminal proceedings against persons who were involved in transmitting COVID-19, in accordance with Article 240 of the Criminal Code 2015.

Society Plan to implement ASEAN convention on anti-human trafficking adopted Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given the green light to a plan on the implementation of the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons (ACTIP), especially women and children.

Society Technology empowers people with disabilities Twenty-two people with visual impairments are attending a digital business training and coaching course for four months in Hanoi to help them adapt to the fourth industrial revolution and co-exist with COVID-19.