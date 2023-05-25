Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)

The economist also mentioned Tim Cook’s visit to India in April, which spawned a plethora of articles on the intentions of Apple and others to build new factories in the country. But it is important to note that most products of those factories will be sold in the Indian market. In short, new investments to India are not being motivated by the “China 1” investment strategy that has driven FDI inflow into Vietnam over the last decade, particularly at an accelerated pace since the start of the US-China trade tension.“We do not see India threatening Vietnam’s FDI inflow and continue to believe FDI is likely to remain one of Vietnam’s key growth drivers for years to come. The current wave of new FDI announcements in India should not be viewed as taking investment away from Vietnam,” Kokalari stressed.Last month, Apple supplier Quanta Computer signed an agreement with the People’s Committee of the northern province of Nam Dinh on developing a large-scale computer factory at My Thuan Industrial Park.In February, Nam Dinh’s neighbouring province of Thai Binh also granted an investment license to a 260-million-USD factory of Compal, another partner of Apple.Meanwhile, the US multinational technology company’s leading partner, Foxconn, is also planning to build a project in the central province of Nghe An, after successes of its projects in northern Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces./.